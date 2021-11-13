Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 685.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vir Biotechnology worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,638 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

