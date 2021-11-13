Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Minerals Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after acquiring an additional 535,981 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $12,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.