Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Minter Network has a market cap of $19.10 million and $14,532.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00073359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00081225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00151384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,021,861,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,651,732 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

