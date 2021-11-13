Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MIRO stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.16 and a quick ratio of 27.16. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
