Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a P/E ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 108.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,989 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 92.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 87,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,943 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.