MKM Partners Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$28.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from C$51.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WEED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

WEED opened at C$19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

