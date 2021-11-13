MKM Partners Raises Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $148.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of OAS opened at $127.74 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

