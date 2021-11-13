Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday.

MOGO opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.82. The firm has a market cap of C$511.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.28 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

