Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

