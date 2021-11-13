Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by 65.2% over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

