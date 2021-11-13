Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $1,108,601.94 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Deming Xiao sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total value of $3,176,055.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total value of $2,189,418.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $561.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.84. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $563.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

