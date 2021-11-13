Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.17). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 22,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

