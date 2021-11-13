Morgan Stanley Acquires 339,730 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 29.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,505,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $31,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 30.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

