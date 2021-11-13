Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

