Morgan Stanley Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.93.

Shares of SAIA opened at $344.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. Saia has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $359.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.99.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

