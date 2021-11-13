Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $58.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.