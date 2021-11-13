Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) to Equal Weight

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
