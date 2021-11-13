Morgan Stanley Downgrades NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) to Equal Weight

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,438 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

