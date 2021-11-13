Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 287,634 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 832,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

