Morgan Stanley Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.