Morgan Stanley Has $33.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $33,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEU. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after buying an additional 306,512 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEU stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

