Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Sage Therapeutics worth $32,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE opened at $42.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

