Morgan Stanley Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $127.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.