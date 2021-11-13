Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000.

PTMC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.