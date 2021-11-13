MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s previous close.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.00 ($92.94).

MOR stock opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €37.10 ($43.65) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($119.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.94.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

