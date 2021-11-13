MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Issues Earnings Results

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, reports. MoSys had a negative net margin of 97.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

MOSY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 243,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,398. MoSys has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

