Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.60 on Friday, reaching $251.44. 835,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,337. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $254.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

