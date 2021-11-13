Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,976,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,797,000 after buying an additional 344,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

