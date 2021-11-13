MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

MultiPlan stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.82.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 31,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 240.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,034,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 730,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,191,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,764,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

