Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Sells $329,337.36 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.15 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

