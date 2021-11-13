Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. 60,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $779.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Foley bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,130. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

