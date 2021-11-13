Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NSSC stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

