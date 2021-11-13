National Bank Financial Trims Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Target Price to C$15.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.