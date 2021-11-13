National Bankshares Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to C$48.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

