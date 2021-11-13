National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.54%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 158.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 383.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 118,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.