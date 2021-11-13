National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of National Health Investors worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after acquiring an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth $8,622,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6,605.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.57%.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

