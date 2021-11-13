Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NGS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 56,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Chisholm sold 7,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $69,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,792 shares in the company, valued at $137,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 112,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

