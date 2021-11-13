Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

