Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

