Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.08.

Nautilus stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in Nautilus by 50.9% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nautilus by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

