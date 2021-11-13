Needham & Company LLC Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $90.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

