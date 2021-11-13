Needham & Company LLC Boosts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $90.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.
Shares of DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.95. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
