Needham & Company LLC Trims Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Target Price to $8.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.