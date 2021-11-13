NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $36.28. NeoGames shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 791 shares traded.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,848 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in NeoGames by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.