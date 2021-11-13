NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 529,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,828. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

