NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of NETGEAR worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $1,683,336. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NTGR opened at $28.33 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $865.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

