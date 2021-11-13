NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
