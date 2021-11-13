NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.