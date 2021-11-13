New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NEWR opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

