New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR stock opened at $121.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in New Relic by 152.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,363,000 after acquiring an additional 340,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.