Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,541,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

