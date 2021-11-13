Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 200.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.14 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.