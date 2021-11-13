Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $93.81 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32.

