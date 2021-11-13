Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cato by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cato by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cato by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cato by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $207.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

